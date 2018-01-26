One victim identified in Huntsville apartment complex shooting

Huntsville police investigated a shooting at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments on Rime Village Drive on Jan. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

Update:

One of the victims in the Friday night shooting has died. He has been identified as William Walker, 19, of Ardmore, Tennessee.

The cause of death was the result of a fatal gunshot wound and the manner has been ruled homicide.

Previous:

Huntsville police have confirmed a shooting at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments in the 6300 block of Rime Village Drive.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson tells us the investigation is ongoing.

