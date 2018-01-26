One victim identified in Huntsville apartment complex shooting - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

One victim identified in Huntsville apartment complex shooting

Huntsville police investigated a shooting at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments on Rime Village Drive on Jan. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF) Huntsville police investigated a shooting at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments on Rime Village Drive on Jan. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Update: 

One of the victims in the Friday night shooting has died. He has been identified as William Walker, 19, of Ardmore, Tennessee. 

The cause of death was the result of a fatal gunshot wound and the manner has been ruled homicide. 

Previous: 

Huntsville police have confirmed a shooting at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments in the 6300 block of Rime Village Drive.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson tells us the investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • One victim identified in Huntsville apartment complex shooting

    One victim identified in Huntsville apartment complex shooting

    Saturday, January 27 2018 6:26 PM EST2018-01-27 23:26:48 GMT
    Huntsville police investigated a shooting at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments on Rime Village Drive on Jan. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)Huntsville police investigated a shooting at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments on Rime Village Drive on Jan. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

    One of the victims in the Friday night shooting has died. He has been identified as William Walker, 19, of Ardmore, Tennessee. 

    More >>

    One of the victims in the Friday night shooting has died. He has been identified as William Walker, 19, of Ardmore, Tennessee. 

    More >>

  • Eric: Rain overnight into Sunday

    Eric: Rain overnight into Sunday

    Saturday, January 27 2018 6:25 PM EST2018-01-27 23:25:37 GMT

    Rain showers will become more widespread through the evening and overnight hours with skies staying overcast and lows only falling into the upper 40s to low 50s. 

    More >>

    Rain showers will become more widespread through the evening and overnight hours with skies staying overcast and lows only falling into the upper 40s to low 50s. 

    More >>

  • Florence man indicted on 155 counts of child porn

    Florence man indicted on 155 counts of child porn

    Saturday, January 27 2018 12:59 AM EST2018-01-27 05:59:09 GMT
    William Wesson (Source: Florence Police Department)William Wesson (Source: Florence Police Department)

    A Florence man has been arrested on over 100 child pornography charges following a grand jury indictment.

    More >>

    A Florence man has been arrested on over 100 child pornography charges following a grand jury indictment.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly