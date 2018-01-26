Murder arrest made in Huntsville apartment complex shooting

Huntsville police investigated a shooting at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments on Rime Village Drive on Jan. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police have made an arrest in January's fatal shooting on Rime Village Drive.

After an extensive investigation, authorities arrested Travion Demond Evans on Friday in connection to the shooting.

Police said at least two people were shot. One died.

The victim was identified as William Walker, 19, of Ardmore, Tennessee. He was in a crowd of people in a parking lot when shots were fired.

The cause of death was the result of a fatal gunshot wound.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on January 26 at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments.

Evans was charged with murder.

