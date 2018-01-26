19-year-old killed in Huntsville apartment complex shooting

Huntsville police investigated a shooting at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments on Rime Village Drive on Jan. 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police have identified the victim in Friday night's fatal shooting on Rime Village Drive.

Police said at least two people were shot. One died.

He has been identified as William Walker, 19, of Ardmore, Tennessee.

The cause of death was the result of a fatal gunshot wound and the manner has been ruled homicide.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Shore Crossing Apartments.

Police department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the investigation is ongoing.

