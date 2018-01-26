Huntsville apartment tenants complain of heat, bug problems

It would be more comfortable to just live outside. That’s what people who live at the Seventh-Day Adventist Tower say about their living conditions.

WAFF 48 News cameras caught temperature readings below 50 degrees and bugs crawling throughout one tenant's kitchen. However, management says those cases are isolated and that the goal is to make everyone feel comfortable.

Residents complained of inconsistent hot water, freezing temperatures throughout the building and ongoing pest issues. They say it’s like living in jail and that they are miserable.

Carol Jones, property supervisor for the owner, said the furnace was broken for a while, but even when it is running, the doors on the first floor bring in cold air.

Jones said it's her top priority to make everyone is comfortable.

Jones said they spray for pests monthly and take requests as needed.

When questioned about the lingering issues, Jones said, "I have not heard that before. That's the first time I'm hearing that because usually after they spray, because we get the company to come out to do. If we did it ourselves then they would say we did a poor job. So every time they call, we call the pest control people to come out."

While those who live there are fed up, they say they don’t have any other place to go.

"That's why I don't want to leave because I'm on a fixed income. I can't do a lot of things like I used to and they need to respect that,” said Edward Lee Ray, Jr.

