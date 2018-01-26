Guntersville man wins national RV top tech award

A Guntersville man has been named as the number one technician in the country when it comes to recreational vehicles.

A ceremony will be held for him on Saturday.

Brandon Galbreath's fascination with RVs came at a very early age at the age of 5, but now it's paying off.

Solving problems with what's wrong with a piece of equipment on a recreational vehicle is what challenges Galbreath.

He's excelled through the ranks in training and became a master technician. So he decided to try his hand in the National Recreational Vehicle Industry Association's Top Tech Championship last November in Louisville, Kentucky.

He and seven others were selected to fix various RV problems, and Galbreath won.

Galbreath will be honored in the Guntersville Rec Center for being the nation’s top tech.

He said he always sets his goals and standards high, so WAFF 48 News asked him about the win.

"It just felt natural. And people say, 'Well, that's arrogant.' It's not. I expected it. I didn't see anything different. I didn't see any reason not to so when it occurred it's just like when you see a red light it's natural to stop. How do you feel when you stop? I feel normal," said Galbreath.

The recognition event will take place at the Guntersville Rec Center from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

