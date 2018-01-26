4 people arrested, 2 charged with assault in DeKalb County kidnapping

4 people arrested, 2 charged with assault in DeKalb County kidna - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Jennifer Lawson (left) and Bradley Bell (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office) Jennifer Lawson (left) and Bradley Bell (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
Billy Helton (left) and Hannah Kessler (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office) Billy Helton (left) and Hannah Kessler (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
Four people have been arrested following a reported kidnapping in DeKalb County.

A woman approached a home in Ider on Tuesday saying she had been beaten. The victim was transported to DeKalb Regional ER for further treatment. The woman claimed she had also been kidnapped.

An investigation lead authorities to a location off County Road 146 in DeKalb County. Four people were arrested and two were charged with the woman's assault and kidnapping.

  • Bradley DaKota Bell - Charged with kidnapping, assault, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jennifer Lawson - Charged with kidnapping, assault, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Billy Helton - Charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Hannah Kessler - Charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

It's not clear how the victim was kidnapped or for what purpose.


