4 people arrested, 2 charged with assault in DeKalb County kidnapping

Four people have been arrested following a reported kidnapping in DeKalb County.



A woman approached a home in Ider on Tuesday saying she had been beaten. The victim was transported to DeKalb Regional ER for further treatment. The woman claimed she had also been kidnapped.



An investigation lead authorities to a location off County Road 146 in DeKalb County. Four people were arrested and two were charged with the woman's assault and kidnapping.

Bradley DaKota Bell - Charged with kidnapping, assault, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jennifer Lawson - Charged with kidnapping, assault, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Billy Helton - Charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Hannah Kessler - Charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

It's not clear how the victim was kidnapped or for what purpose.



Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48