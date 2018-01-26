Florence man indicted on 155 counts of child porn

Clouds will increase overnight tonight into Saturday morning and light scattered showers will be possible from late Saturday morning into the afternoon hours.More >>
Clouds will increase overnight tonight into Saturday morning and light scattered showers will be possible from late Saturday morning into the afternoon hours.More >>
A Florence man has been arrested on over 100 child pornography charges following a grand jury indictment.More >>
A Florence man has been arrested on over 100 child pornography charges following a grand jury indictment.More >>
A Haleyville family’s cries for help to find their missing loved one continue to grow louder as police investigate her disappearance.More >>
A Haleyville family’s cries for help to find their missing loved one continue to grow louder as police investigate her disappearance.More >>
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.More >>
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
After a domestic incident unfolded this week in northern Kentucky, a resident took a picture of a rifle leaning up against a nearby car and uploaded it to Facebook.More >>
After a domestic incident unfolded this week in northern Kentucky, a resident took a picture of a rifle leaning up against a nearby car and uploaded it to Facebook.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
A Montgomery woman is giving friends and family a good laugh at her own expense following a mishap with a bottle of teeth whitener.More >>
A Montgomery woman is giving friends and family a good laugh at her own expense following a mishap with a bottle of teeth whitener.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>