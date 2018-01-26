Florence man indicted on 155 counts of child porn

A Florence man has been arrested on over 100 child pornography charges following a grand jury indictment.

Florence police say it started when they were contacted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations in 2016 regarding possible child pornography being in the possession of 65-year-old William Howard "Pete" Wesson. After consulting with these federal agents, a search warrant was executed at his home and a large quantity of electronic media storage devices were seized and analyzed.

Police say the result included the seizure of 55 videos depicting children, under the age of 17, engaged in obscene acts.

A search warrant was executed on the devices themselves to see if other items were on them. This process was completed and other items were reportedly found that led to additional charges being presented to the Lauderdale County grand jury.

The grand jury indicted Wesson on 77 counts of possession and obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 involved in obscene acts, 77 counts of production of obscene matter containing visual depiction of person under 17 involved in obscene acts, and one count of dissemination or public display of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 involved in obscene acts.

Police say the evidence does not indicate that any of the children are from this area.

Wesson was arrested at his home on Wednesday. He is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $5 million bond.

Police ask that anyone with any information that can assist with this investigation to please contact detective Drew Harless at 256-760-6559 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP”, plus the message.

