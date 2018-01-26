Citizen tip leads to Boaz man's child porn arrest

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Boaz man on child porn charges.

Deputies say they a concerned citizen called them on Monday about Skyler Ray Bennett, 26 having child pornography on his cellphone. An investigation was conducted and a search warrant was executed at his home on County Road 1.

Bennet was arrested and charged with producing obscene material, drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.

