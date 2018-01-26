Team Redstone to conduct two large detonations - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Team Redstone to conduct two large detonations

(Source: WAFF 48 News) (Source: WAFF 48 News)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

According to Team Redstone's Facebook page, personnel will conduct two large detonations on January 26.

Those two large detonations will happen during the 10:30- 4:30. 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly