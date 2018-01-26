Family escapes house fire in Union Grove

Officials are investigating a fire that happened early Friday morning in the 400 block of Hall Circle in the Union Grove community.

Investigators tell us the fire call came in just before 7 o'clock. The homeowner tells us he left for work in Morgan City before the fire started when he received a call from his wife that she smelled smoke.

The wife said she saw the back porch on fire after her husband asked her to look around the home to see where the smell of smoke could be coming from.

The wife did manage to get her two kids and herself out of the house safely. At this time, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

Union Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and 4C Volunteer Fire Department and the Arab Fire Department were all called to the scene.

