Police investigating shooting death in Athens near Levert Avenue

Police are investigating a shooting death in the 2000 block of Levert Avenue in Athens. It happened around 11:30 on Thursday night.

Investigators say when officers arrived they located 35-year-old Cheryl L. Holt in the living room. Holt had one gunshot wound to her chest and had passed away before emergency personnel arrived. Holt’s husband told officers he accidentally shot his wife.

Investigators spent most of Friday morning interviewing Holt’s husband and processing the scene of the shooting. Holt’s body has been transported by the coroner’s office to the Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

This investigation is continuing and no arrest has been made at this time. When new evidence, in this case, is received and evaluated we will reevaluate the status of this case.

At the completion of this investigation, investigators will provide the District Attorney a copy and ask him to evaluate it for a future Grand Jury to review.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48