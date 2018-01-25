Makeup weather day announced for Madison City Schools

Clouds will increase overnight Friday into Saturday and light scattered showers will be possible from late Saturday morning into the afternoon hours.More >>
Clouds will increase overnight Friday into Saturday and light scattered showers will be possible from late Saturday morning into the afternoon hours.More >>
A Haleyville family’s cries for help to find their missing loved one continue to grow louder as police investigate her disappearance.More >>
A Haleyville family’s cries for help to find their missing loved one continue to grow louder as police investigate her disappearance.More >>
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.More >>
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has released its annual list of failing schools across the state.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has released its annual list of failing schools across the state.More >>
A young man is dead following a shooting in north Huntsville.More >>
A young man is dead following a shooting in north Huntsville.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>