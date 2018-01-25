Makeup weather day announced for Madison City Schools

The Madison City Board of Education has amended its school calendar to adjust for the three days lost from closing during the recent severe winter weather.

Two of those days - Jan. 16 and 17 - will not have to be made up because the state was under an emergency weather declaration by the governor.

The Jan. 12 school closing will be made up from a weather day that was built into the calendar. The board voted to use March 30 as that makeup day.

April 27 remains a weather day in the 2017-18 school calendar. If not needed, there will be no school that day.

