Senior Expo held in Scottsboro; original organizer stepping down

The annual Senior Expo was held in Scottsboro Thursday. This marks the event's 12th year, but the original organizer is stepping down.

Faced with ageing parents and not knowing where to turn, Libby Franklin said that's what really started the Senior Expo.

Hundreds attend the Senior Expo every year at the Goose Pond Civic Center.

Franklin said she didn't know where to turn when her parents were ageing and what to do.

So here you'll find things related to senior citizens in their golden years, whether it's good advice on rehabilitation from a fall to preparing for a final resting place.

But Franklin has worked to make the event fun. Besides door prizes, there's always something to eat and a band to play music.

Franklin said the event also gives seniors something else they need in their older years: fellowship.

"When you get as old as we are, and some of these people are older than I am, it does you as good to be with other people as it does. We go to exercise three days a week and we get a lot more good out of being with other people than we do the exercise," said Franklin.

After 12 years, Franklin says she's hanging it up and that the Council on the Aging will be taking over the program next year.

