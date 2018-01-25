Jackson, DeKalb schools taken off failing schools list

Clouds will increase overnight Friday into Saturday and light scattered showers will be possible from late Saturday morning into the afternoon hours.More >>
A Haleyville family’s cries for help to find their missing loved one continue to grow louder as police investigate her disappearance.More >>
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has released its annual list of failing schools across the state.More >>
A young man is dead following a shooting in north Huntsville.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
