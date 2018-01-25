Jackson, DeKalb schools taken off failing schools list

Good news for educators in two northeast Alabama counties. Failing schools last year in Jackson and DeKalb counties are now off that list.

Superintendent Kevin Dukes said when the school made the list last year they took it personally and they vowed not to let that happen again.

North Jackson made the list of failing schools last year but now they're off.

Dukes said they felt it was a bit unfair because the Alabama Aspire test that was given was only one grade level on one day. He also felt the test did not match what they were teaching.

Dukes warns failing schools should not be confused with the school report card coming out next week.

But Dukes says they didn't complain about the designation but rather went to work with the administration, teachers and others at the school to raise the bar.

One year later after taking the same test they passed.

Dukes said he couldn't be more proud of the way the community came together to make a change for the better.

"I think it's paid off because I will put that school up against any. Good folks up there, good students, good administration, it's just a great school," said Dukes.

Dukes said he plans to personally go to North Jackson and personally congratulate them on Friday.

DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett said hard work also helped them get Crossville off the failing schools list.

