Honor society offer sparks concern at Calhoun Community College

A warning has been issued to students at Alabama’s largest community college to beware of an offer administrators fear is a gimmick.

The president of Calhoun Community College says an honor society soliciting new memberships raised some red flags this week, prompting him to send out a notice.

As soon as Dr. Jim Klauber saw emails that went out to a lot of students informing them of their nomination to the organization, it sparked some concern.

They were from the Society for Collegiate Leadership and Advancement.

"This is an honor society that does not have a chapter at our college and has no affiliation with the Alabama Community College system. They sent this out basically unsolicited to our students," Dr. Klauber said. "It is a website that purports itself to be an honor society."

He did not like their time line and felt they were pressuring students to act on something that was not connected to their college.

"They gave the students a three day deadline with which to respond and they want the students to pay $95 to join this honor society. I felt like that was very unfair," Klauber added. "I know of no legitimate honors society that gives a 72 hour deadline for students to join."

He notified students and staff to voice his concerns.

He also spoke with the CEO of the Society for Collegiate Leadership and Advancement on Thursday.

"He has told me that they would no longer solicit our students which makes me very happy. I think honors society should have chapters here, they should meet here, students should congregate. Honors society are for a fraternal and a public service benefit and I did not see that with this organization," Klauber stated.

He says students are free to join the group, but the college just doesn’t want anyone to be misled.

“I want to make you aware this is going on,” Klauber said in the notice he sent out to the college.

He indicated in his correspondence with his staff that he will be turning the group’s emails and information over to the United States Attorney for the State of Alabama for review to determine if any federal violations of consumer law have taken place.

“I do not take lightly organizations that use FERPA to get student directory information and then turn around and put a high pressure sales tactic on our students to join an online organization of dubious value,” Klauber said in his email to faculty.

According to the website for The Society for Collegiate Leadership & Achievement (SCLA), they honor student achievement and empower the next generation of leaders. Their website does not list a chapter at Calhoun Community College.

We reached out to comment from SCLA and we're waiting to hear back from their leadership.

