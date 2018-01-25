Concern grows for Haleyville woman missing more than 3 weeks

A Haleyville family’s cries for help to find their missing loved one continue to grow louder as police investigate her disappearance.

Jessica Lee Ann Hamby has been missing for more than three weeks.

She was last seen on January 2, 2018 leaving the Haleyville detox center, according to her mother.

Her family is concerned about her safety and well-being.

Hamby, a mother of three, is 24 years old. She is 5’2, 125 lbs. with multiple tattoos on her arms and hands.

She was reported missing to the Haleyville Police Department. Calls to the department have been placed.

Her loved ones are desperate to locate her and relatives have been sharing her pictures on social media to get the word out about the case.

"Today is day 23 and we still have no clue where our baby girl is. Yes she is still missing and we are scared she's been hurt. She's never been without contact with family for more than 2/3 days .if you have any information on here whereabouts or anything else please contact me or your local law enforcement. JESS we love you and miss you baby Your babies miss you terribly. Come home to us baby. Come home," her mother wrote on Facebook.

