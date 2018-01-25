Huntsville officers commended for big arrests while on patrol

Two Huntsville patrol officers are being recognized for their quick work on duty, which led to some big busts.

One of the officers nabbed a suspected drug trafficker, the other caught a robbery suspect moments after the crime.

The officers, who work on the north side of town, are being commended by their department.

“It’s a job well done. They're very smart officers, good street officers,” said Huntsville Police Department’s spokesman, Lt. Michael Johnson.

Their hard work led to some pretty big busts in two separate cases. Their names were not released for safety and security reasons, but Johnson talked about their recent busts.

One officer spotted a traffic violation and then watched as the driver almost hit another car.

“The officer witnessed a near accident and when he pulled the car over, during his investigation, discovered that one of the occupants had several bags of methamphetamine. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and he had some other drug paraphernalia,” Lt. Johnson explained.

The other officer ended up catching the suspect in hold up at a store very quickly.

“He heard the radio call of a robbery in the area of the Dollar Store at Blue Spring and Winchester. He immediately responded to the area within seconds and saw somebody that fit the description of the robber and it turned out to be the actual offender,” Johnson revealed.

An arrest was made and a gun was recovered.

The officers get a certificate of accommodation for the arrests. As they accumulate those honors, it can help them progress on their law enforcement careers. The department says their training and hard work is paying off and making a difference on the streets of Huntsville

“We have a very large group of intelligent officers that spend a lot of time in training and in roll calls learning about proper procedure and it's very important that we reward them,” Lt. Johnson added. “We just want to recognize all the officers when they do a good job. Sometimes you hear a lot of negative things on TV about officers. But in this case, our officers did outstanding jobs.”

