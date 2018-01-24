Sheriff candidate says Limestone Co. GOP denied eligibility over homosexuality

Former Athens police detective Jason White, who is married to the first openly gay Navy SEAL, says he was denied access to the ballot on the Republican ticket in Limestone County.

White said the Limestone County Republican Party voted Tuesday to deny him the opportunity. White ran in the Republican primaries for sheriff in 2002 and has been a registered Republican since he was 18. He now runs a private security firm.

"It's very un-American to me to not allow citizens to decide who they want to serve. I would think that any citizen who qualifies to run for an office should be allowed to be on the ballot,” White said.

The Limestone County GOP required all candidates to submit paperwork on Jan. 8, according to White. He said after the deadline, he was grilled by a steering committee on a number of issues, such as a lawsuit he filed against the department several years ago on corruption that was dismissed and his firing from the department based on a policy violation.

White said the bulk of the conversation surrounded his sexual orientation. He said the committee made comments questioning if the "small southern town" would look past his sexual orientation or if they’d be able to raise money with him being a gay man.

"I've always been a Republican and it seems crystal clear to me why they don't want me to run. My sexual orientation. It was even on the questionnaire they had be fill out prior to the steering committee," said White.

The questionnaire includes a "yes or no" question stating: "Do you believe in the traditional definition of marriage."

WAFF 48 News asked White if he thought the Limestone County Republican Party is homophobic. He replied, “It would be painting a broad brush against a wide section of people for me to say that. I think there's probably a minority of people in there that are as there are with the entire population. But I also think that the people who voted against me in there, I think they were worried as a whole I wouldn't get the support from the Republican voters because of it."

Noah Wahl with the Limestone County GOP said they did not choose to allow White to run as a Republican because they couldn’t verify he was a Republican and for no other reason.

Alabama GOP chairwoman Terry Lathan also commented, saying, "While the processes for qualifying are basically the same, each county may vary on their decisions of ballot access. Other counties also used questionnaires. We leave this up to the county parties to make their decisions."

White does not plan to appeal the party’s decision.

He will continue running for sheriff as an independent.

"My goal is the same as it has been from the start, which is I want to serve as the sheriff of my hometown in my home county. I've wanted that for a very long time,” White said.

