Manhunt on for Colbert County robbery suspects

Investigators say this car was used in a robbery in Colbert County on Jan. 21, 2018. (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office)

These two men are wanted in a robbery case in Colbert County on Jan. 21, 2018. (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office)

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying two robbery suspects.

Investigators say the men and truck in the photos were involved in a robbery that occurred in the Frankfort Road area on Jan. 21. Investigators say one of them has all over body tattoos and appears to be holding a cell phone. The other suspect appears to have been wearing red flannel pajama pants.

The tag on the red Ford Fusion could possibly be a specialty tag, but the picture is not clear enough to read the number.

If anyone has any information, please call the Colbert County Sheriffs Office at 256-383-0741.

