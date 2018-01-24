Manhunt on for Colbert County robbery suspects - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Manhunt on for Colbert County robbery suspects

These two men are wanted in a robbery case in Colbert County on Jan. 21, 2018. (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office) These two men are wanted in a robbery case in Colbert County on Jan. 21, 2018. (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
Investigators say this car was used in a robbery in Colbert County on Jan. 21, 2018. (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office) Investigators say this car was used in a robbery in Colbert County on Jan. 21, 2018. (Source: Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Colbert County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying two robbery suspects.

Investigators say the men and truck in the photos were involved in a robbery that occurred in the Frankfort Road area on Jan. 21. Investigators say one of them has all over body tattoos and appears to be holding a cell phone. The other suspect appears to have been wearing red flannel pajama pants.

The tag on the red Ford Fusion could possibly be a specialty tag, but the picture is not clear enough to read the number.

If anyone has any information, please call the Colbert County Sheriffs Office at 256-383-0741.

