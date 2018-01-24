Hazel Green firefighter delivers baby at woman's home

There are few things more rewarding than bringing a life into this world. That’s what a Hazel Green firefighter had to do recently. It's a first for the department and the crew member.

The baby and mom are doing fine, according to the department. The baby came a month early, and during the delivery there weren't any complications other than the bundle of joy didn't arrive at the hospital like his parents were expecting.

At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency crews got the 911 call about a mother in labor at her Hazel Green home with contractions only two minutes apart. Lt. Brittney Gorff was the first responder to arrive and discovered the baby was crowning so he would need to be delivered immediately. Within 24 minutes, the baby boy arrived, and just five minutes after the ambulance came.

Gorff has only worked for Hazel Green for 11 months but has been a licensed EMT for five years. She's privileged to bring the new life into the world and says it's a day she'll never forget.

"Nothing like being there when someone takes their last breath and dealing with their emotions, and there is nothing like being there when a baby is being born,” said Gorff. “In the moment it doesn't feel like it is a miracle of life, but having time to step away from that and think about it, it really is."

According to Hazel Green Fire Department, this is actually the mother's second baby born at home and her third child. WAFF 48 News tried reaching out to her but haven't heard back yet.

Gorff hasn't spoken to the family either since the delivery but hopes to reunite again soon.

