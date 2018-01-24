Gov. Ivey announces water, road grants for Jackson, DeKalb counties

On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Kay Ivey announced more than $6.3 million in gr ant money to help 26 communities across the state.

Officials from Jackson and DeKalb counties were there in Montgomery for the announcement. They'll receive more than a half million dollars for water and road projects.

The water gr ant is especially welcome to people in the Wannville community. County leaders say as much as 77 percent of the wells in that area have some form of contamination.

The water gr ant for Jackson County is an extension from the Lakeview community that was recently installed. The gr ant will allow for 50 households to tie into fresh drinking water.

The gr ant will also allow for better fire protection with the installation of eight new fire hydrants in the area.

In DeKalb County, they're set to receive nearly five miles worth of repaving. Chairman Ricky Harcrow said it will be in a low-income area just outside of Fort Payne where the roads currently have large pot holes. Harcrow said it will include County Roads 1000 and 1001.

Getting road money, he said, is a blessing.

"It will be a great asset to the people in those particular areas. We're just happy that we could do it because we have 1,800 miles of county maintained roads and that is an impossibility to maintain with the funding that we have now," he said.

Harcrow said they hope to get the project underway as soon as possible.

