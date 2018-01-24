Crime Stoppers: Attempted shoplifter escapes Walmart security

Huntsville police say this woman tried to steal a shopping cart full of merchandise from the South Parkway Walmart on June 8, 2017. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

Huntsville police are searching for an attempted shoplifter.

Police say the offender entered the Walmart at 11610 South Memorial Parkway on June 8, 2017 and loaded a cart with 24 cases of beer, various men’s and women’s clothing and several large containers of detergent. Police say she pushed the full shopping cart past all points of sale and attempted to leave the store. Store security responded and took the cart from her, but she shoved her way through them and fled the area.

Video surveillance shows she was wearing shorts and a blue Auburn T-shirt.

If you recognize the woman, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. Your call will remain anonymous and you could earn you a reward up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48