19-year-old charged with attempted murder of Athens police officer

Athens police have announced an arrest in a case of shots fired at an officer, building and school.

Lee Morris Hisbon, 19, is charged with attempted murder, shooting in to an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied school.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Jonson reports that it started shortly before midnight Tuesday when the ambulance service requested officers back them up on a medical call at Willowbrook Apartments on Henry Drive. He said about three minutes later they got a separate call to a different apartment on Henry Drive about shots being fired. While responding units arrived in the area, Sgt. Eric White was driving north on Henry Drive when several shots was fired at him and his patrol unit. He took evasive action and was able to get to safety.

He was not injured.

Investgiators say the shots were fired from a rifle.

Later in the evening, officers and investigators located where shots hit the brick of one of the apartments and a window at Athens Middle School across the street from the apartments. No one was in the school at the time of the shooting.

Johnson said the evidence indicates there was a total of seven shots from an AR-15. Several of those were fired at White.

Investigators believe the medical call was unrelated to the shots fired call. The shots fired call came from what they believe was a home invasion in a different set of apartments. Officers did locate a back door of one of the apartments that had been kicked in. There were four people in the apartment at the time the door was kicked in, but no one in the apartment was injured.

It is also believed that the one of the offenders in the attempted home invasion saw White and fired on him while fleeing the area.

The preliminary investigation identified Hisbon as a suspect. He was caught about three hours later after a brief foot chase.

He was served with three warrants for the shots fired at White, a bullet that struck an apartment and another bullet that struck the school.

Detectives continue to interview witnesses and welcome any information relevant to this case.

