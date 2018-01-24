19-year-old charged with attempted murder of Athens police officer

Clouds will increase overnight Friday into Saturday and light scattered showers will be possible from late Saturday morning into the afternoon hours.More >>
Clouds will increase overnight Friday into Saturday and light scattered showers will be possible from late Saturday morning into the afternoon hours.More >>
A Haleyville family’s cries for help to find their missing loved one continue to grow louder as police investigate her disappearance.More >>
A Haleyville family’s cries for help to find their missing loved one continue to grow louder as police investigate her disappearance.More >>
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.More >>
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has released its annual list of failing schools across the state.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has released its annual list of failing schools across the state.More >>
A young man is dead following a shooting in north Huntsville.More >>
A young man is dead following a shooting in north Huntsville.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >>
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >>
A federal judge re-sentenced the former South Carolina State University board chairman Thursday who was found guilty of a kickback scheme.More >>
A federal judge re-sentenced the former South Carolina State University board chairman Thursday who was found guilty of a kickback scheme.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>