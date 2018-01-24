Man shot in Jackson County domestic dispute

A domestic dispute overnight in Jackson County sent one man to the hospital after being shot.

Jackson County has been quite active lately. This marks the third shooting in the last 10 days.

The shooting took place around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Wann Lane in Skyline. Sheriff's officials say a man was spending the night with the resident with whom they have a child.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said at some point the man assaulted the woman and kept her from calling 911. It was some time after that they say he then charged at her and she shot him in the leg. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Harnen said at this point no arrests have been made but expects the case will ultimately go to a grand jury.

"It is being investigated. The actual domestic violence is being investigated on his part and then we will certainly look at the shooting part to make sure charges don't need to be filed on that," Harnen said.

