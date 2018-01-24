Homeowner shoots alleged trailer thief; 2 men in custody

Two men are in custody after a homeowner shot at the men who were allegedly stealing his trailer.



Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Eva Court around 1:00a.m. on Wednesday.



The homeowner claims he discovered two men outside trying to hook a truck to his utility trailer.



The homeowner grabbed a firearm from inside the house and shot at the two men.



The men left the home and deputies later found an abandoned vehicle at the intersection of Maysville Road and Cooper Drive.



Derick Deangelo Vaughn and Robert Dale Bradshaw were taken into custody after a brief search of the surrounding area.



Authorities brought both men to the metro jail, but discovered Vaughn had been shot under the arm.



Vaughn was transported to Huntsville Hospital, treated, and transported back to the jail.



Both men are in custody on a $5,000 bond.





Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48