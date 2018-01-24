I-65 NB lane on Tennessee River Bridge reopened; more closures this week

A northbound lane of Interstate 65 at the Tennessee River Bridge has been reopened for Wednesday evening but will close again this week.

The closure was due to the repair of a steel plate on the outside northbound lane.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the outside northbound lane will be closed again for concrete repair on Thursday and Friday. ALDOT plans to close the lane following peak travel times Thursday morning and continue overnight, weather permitting.

Reopening is anticipated Friday afternoon or evening.

Drivers should expect delays, and a bump in the road, until the plate is repaired.





