I-65 lane closed on Tennessee River Bridge due to repairs

A northbound lane of I-65 at the Tennessee River Bridge will remain closed until crews make necessary repairs.



The Alabama Department of Transportation reports a steel plate is being repaired on the outside northbound lane.



Drivers should expect delays, and a bump in the road, until the plate is repaired.



Signage is being put in place to help drivers remember to slow down.



No word on how long those repairs will take.







