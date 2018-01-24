Win Globetrotters tickets: How to enter

The Harlem Globetrotters will be in Huntsville on Sunday, January 28 and you can win tickets.
WAFF 48 is giving away a family four-pack for the 2:00p.m. event.
The only way to enter is by finding the link on the WAFF 48 News app.
The app is available for free in the Apple and Google Play app stores.
Read the contest rules and submit your entry.
Just tap on the navigation menu in the top left...
....and scroll down until you see 'Win Globetrotters Tickets'.
WAFF will select a winner on Thursday. Good luck!
