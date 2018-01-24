Suspect arrested in Huntsville teen's shooting death

Police have arrested a man in connection to an overnight murder in north Huntsville this week.

Huntsville police found the victim unresponsive inside a home off Tucker Drive early Tuesday. He had a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The Madison County coroner's office identified him as 19-year-old Dimitrick Mims.

Investigators believe the shooting happened around 2 a.m.

Huntsville police investigating a fatal shooting on Tucker Drive. I’ll have the details on @waff48 Today. pic.twitter.com/hawKzVXKn2 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) January 24, 2018

A second person, the homeowner, may have been a witness to the shooting.

The investigation uncovered a possible suspect named Sateaus Dejuan Wilson, 27. A warrant was obtained for Wilson's arrest on Thursday.

Investigators reached out to Wilson’s family and were able to get him to turn himself over to them peacefully.

Wilson is charged with murder.

