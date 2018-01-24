Man killed in overnight Huntsville shooting - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Man killed in overnight Huntsville shooting

A man is dead following a shooting in north Huntsville.

Police found a 22-year-old man unresponsive inside a home off Tucker Drive early Tuesday morning. The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Investigators believe the shooting happened around 2:00a.m.

The victim had a single gun shot wound to the chest. A second person, the homeowner, may have been a witness to the shooting.

No one is in custody at this time.
 

