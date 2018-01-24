19-year-old killed in overnight Huntsville shooting

Another chilly night is on tap with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s.More >>
Another chilly night is on tap with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s.More >>
A young man is dead following a shooting in north Huntsville.More >>
A young man is dead following a shooting in north Huntsville.More >>
Two men are in custody after a homeowner shot at the men who were allegedly stealing his trailer.More >>
Two men are in custody after a homeowner shot at the men who were allegedly stealing his trailer.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
A Lawrence County judge has paved the way for a former circus elephant to remain at a sanctuary in Tennessee after she was seized from her owners over concerns that the animal was abused and mistreated.More >>
A Lawrence County judge has paved the way for a former circus elephant to remain at a sanctuary in Tennessee after she was seized from her owners over concerns that the animal was abused and mistreated.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.More >>
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.More >>
Millions of people are praying for 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters of Brownfield today, including President Donald Trump.More >>
Millions of people are praying for 9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters of Brownfield today, including President Donald Trump.More >>
The King had some fun at the expense of the FCC chairman.More >>
The King had some fun at the expense of the FCC chairman.More >>
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.More >>
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.More >>
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.More >>
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.More >>