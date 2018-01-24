19-year-old killed in overnight Huntsville shooting

A young man is dead following a shooting in north Huntsville.

Police found the victim unresponsive inside a home off Tucker Drive early Tuesday. He had a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The Madison County coroner's office identified him as 19-year-old Dimitrick Mims.

Investigators believe the shooting happened around 2 a.m.

Huntsville police investigating a fatal shooting on Tucker Drive. I’ll have the details on @waff48 Today. pic.twitter.com/hawKzVXKn2 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) January 24, 2018

A second person, the homeowner, may have been a witness to the shooting.

No one is in custody at this time.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48