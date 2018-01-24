PHOTOS: New Austin and Decatur high schools nearing completion

New campuses for Austin and Decatur High School will be completed by August of 2018.



A status report and photos of both sites were presented to the school board on Tuesday night.



[Decatur City Schools changing high school feeders, adding athletic director]







Austin High School will be a two story facility with nearly 60 classrooms, two gyms and an auditorium.



Windows have been installed and most brick work has been completed by crews.







The athletic fields are also ready for play.







Crews are now focusing on flooring, HVAC installation and passing all necessary inspections.



Meanwhile, Decatur High School also remains on schedule. The 203,700 sq/ft structure is slightly smaller than Austin and features nearly 50 classrooms.







The school will also have two gyms and an auditorium.



Most exterior work, including the finishes on the school's bridge, are scheduled to be complete by early February.







Crews are working on flooring, painting and passing all necessary inspections ahead of the school's open date.







