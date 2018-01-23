Decatur City Schools changing high school feeders, adding athletic director

Big changes are coming to Decatur City Schools.

On Tuesday night, the school board voted Tuesday night to add an athletic director and change where students go to high school based on the middle school they attend.

Oak Park will become Decatur Middle School, which will feed to Decatur High School and Cedar Ridge. Brook Haven and Austin Junior High will feed to Austin High School.

Superintendent Michael Douglas said they made that decision based on input by the community.

"So it will really allow us to focus in so that we have a great instructional product for our community," Douglas said.

As for the athletic director job, Decatur City Schools has not had an athletic director and has relied on principals to deal with athletics over the years. Douglas said that needs to stop so the principals can focus on being instructional leaders.

The school board voted unanimously night to approve the position. The job is posted and the district hopes to fill the position by June.

Douglas believes the new athletic director can help in recruitment, retention and development of coaches, as well as work with head coaches to improve developmental leagues and create a district-wide athletic handbook.

"Anyone interested in working in Decatur City Schools, we'd love to have them. We want someone who is going to help try to build championship athletic program in all sports,” Douglas said.

This new athletic director will also work with booster clubs to ensure that local and state policies and procedures are followed, including safety regulations.

The school board is also excited Austin and Decatur High School facilities will be complete by August, which cost nearly $100 million.

Here is a link to learn more about the school district.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48