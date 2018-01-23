Residents urged to check electrical systems in wake of recent fires

Huntsville firefighters have been very busy in recent weeks tackling one blaze after the next. Some of them have been deadly and others have caused devastating damage.

Now, officials are shedding new light on what sparked a lot of those fires and what steps you can take to protect you and your family.

When the temperatures nosedive in the winter, firefighters know they need to be ready.

“People are using different means of heating their homes that they normally don't use,” said Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson with Huntsville Fire & Rescue’s Bureau of Fire Prevention.

The fire department has worked 20 structure fires since the start of 2018, and Wilkerson revealed what caused more than half of them.

“Of those 20 structure fires, 11 were accidental due to electrical. So we do want to warn people to make sure that the electrical in their house is in good repair. They may want to get an electrician to come in and verify that the connection in their outlets and switches are tight. Over time, they tend to get loose. What we see is, when people are running space heaters that draw a lot of current, if there's a loose connection in the outlet, it causes high temperatures and can cause a fire to nearby combustibles,” he said.

Over the past two months, two fires in Huntsville have been fatal. One was due to smoking materials. The other was electrical and involved a space heater.

“It's very important that you have a working smoke detector in your home. Early detection is very important. If you're asleep when the fire occurs and you don't have a working smoke detector, your chances of surviving are greatly decreased,” Wilkerson said.

Some of the other blazes were caused by children playing with fire, residents who did not open the flue on their fireplace, a bathroom fan that failed and sparked fire, someone smoking while on oxygen, an HVAC unit catching fire, a disconnected chimney pipe, and ashes that were not properly discarded from a fireplace.

The fire marshal urges residents, especially those with older homes, to have maintenance done on their electrical systems. It could save your life.

“Over time, insulation can wear off wires. You can get loose connections. You can have rodents or critters chewing through wires in the attic. You want to make sure that all your electrical devices and your electrical wiring in your house are still in good condition,” he said.

Wilkerson also stressed that heating devices need to be plugged directly into an outlet.

Don't use an extension cord.

Try to get a newer unit that has safeguards in place so that if it gets knocked over, it shuts off automatically.

Follow all of the manufacturer's requirements, especially when it comes to distance to combustibles.

