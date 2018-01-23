Comcast responds as Huntsville residents lash out about fiber optic work

North Huntsville residents are frustrated with how their neighborhood was left by crews installing fiber optic cable.

Karl Kennemore, the HOA president for the Alderbrook subdivision, says a slew of residents also contacted him with their concerns about the mess all of the work has left behind.

Comcast says they recently employed a contractor to perform enhancements to their fiber optic network in Huntsville, and crews have been busy in the subdivision.

But those who live there say it's caused a lot of eyesores up and down their streets, including torn up yards and red clay smeared across sidewalks and driveways.

“There’s damaged water pipes, ruined lawns, multiple job sites left unfinished; unsafe and extremely dangerous areas, and holes in the ground,” one resident said.

“They've been leaving a mess in residents' yards,” Kennemore said. “They’ve been tearing up the yards. They've been leaving the pipes sticking up out of the ground, which is unsafe because we have a lot of kids in the neighborhood that go up and down the street playing. They're leaving holes in yards and not covering them up. Some of the residents have to come home and use pressure washers to clean off the sidewalks themselves.”

When it comes to the broken water lines, Comcast says they were not marked so contractors didn't know they were there.

Officials said immediate action was being taken to address them. Kennemore noticed that a construction cone was placed over one of the exposed pipes Tuesday afternoon, but not on others.

Alex Horwitz, a Comcast spokesman, issued the following statement:

“Comcast recently employed a construction contractor to perform enhancements to our fiber optic network in Huntsville. Although Comcast and our contractor did not receive any complaints from residents in this subdivision, we believe that some of the work performed did not meet our quality standards. We have asked our contractor to make immediate beautification efforts in the neighborhood, which have already begun. We apologize to these residents for the inconvenience, and appreciate their understanding.”

Kennemore said he did speak to contractors about the areas of concerns in the neighborhood.

“This is unacceptable,” he said.

Residents noticed some work to patch things up on Tuesday and said they were happy to see some of those problems spots addressed.

“I hope it keeps up,” one said.

Comcast officials stressed that fiber network enhancements enable their company to provide the fastest speeds to the most homes and deliver other advanced services in the future.

