DeKalb County industrial park site named advantage site for AL

Could the Toyota-Mazda announcement have an impact on DeKalb County?

On Tuesday, a DeKalb County industrial park site received a special designation, and officials say they're ready for business.

Economic Development officials say this is a pad-ready site and the timing couldn't be better.

Economic Development officials, both state and local, brought the good news that Fort Payne has an AdvantageSite designation. It's in reference to a 39 acre industrial park on Jordan Road and has immediate access to Interstate 59.

EDA director Jimmy Durham said they partnered with TVA three years ago to build up the groundwork. Now all that is done and a business or industry is ready to start building.

With the Toyota-Mazda announcement, along with other auto manufacturers in the area, it could be really good news.

"We think it could have an impact on us, probably not directly with the Toyota plant but through their tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 suppliers and that will be dependent how close they want the suppliers to the Toyota plant and then also the suppliers, are they going to serve other OEM's other than Toyota," said Durham.

The site will be marketed through the Advantage Alabama website.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48