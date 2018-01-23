5th suspect charged in 2016 murder of Shoals 19-year-old

A fifth person has been charged nearly two years after the murder of 19-year-old Ki-Jana Ray "KJ" Freeman.

30-year-old Riley Earl Hamm of Sheffield is charged with murder and hindering prosecution. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said an arrest warrant was obtained after investigators determines there was enough evidence to put Hamm at the scene of the crime and played an active role.

Freeman was fatally shot while sitting in a car outside Spring Creek Apartments on March 1, 2016. Investigators believe he was meeting someone to purchase an Xbox, based on text messages on their phones. A second teen was also injured in the shooting.

Three other suspects have been charged with capital murder they are Thomas Hubbard, 31, of Berwin, Illinois, Peter Capote, 22, of Bensonville, Illinois, and Benjamin Young, 29, of Florence. Hubbard and Capote had been living in Muscle Shoals.

De’Vontae Bates, who allegedly set up the meeting, was indicted for criminal conspiracy.

The case is still open. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuscumbia Police Department.

Young's trial is scheduled for next week.

