Fort Payne seeks $900K in grant money to demolish former hospital

The Fort Payne City Council is moving forward with plans to remove a very large eyesore in the middle of town.

The city plans to seek gr ants of nearly $900,000 to demolish a decades old former hospital. Mayor Larry Chesser said the environmental studies have now been done and they now plan to begin applying for the gr ants.

Chesser told the city council Tuesday that they're now ready to begin applying for three gr ants in the hopes of demolishing the old downtown hospital.

The hospital has sat for years and is now crumbling.

The mayor said he met with gr ant writers in Montgomery on Monday who will soon begin seeking out federal gr ant money.

The mayor feels if enough gr ant money isn't able to totally demolish it they can save some of it to make a community center and tornado shelter. But if enough money is available, Chesser would like to see a senior living facility on the site.

Either way, the mayor said it's a dangerous eyesore.

"The main thing I want to do is get rid of it. I mean get rid of it because it's a blight on our community. The people that live around it are constantly, you know, they see homeless people, they see drug addicts, they see kids playing on the roof, you know," said Chesser.

Chesser said they hope to get the gr ants applied for by the spring and hopefully find out by the end of the year.

