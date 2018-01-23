27 pounds of marijuana hidden in car in Shoals, police say

Leighton police say an officer on a meal break came across a large marijuana bust on Sunday.

Police say the officer was clearing up as he exited the Loves Truck Stop on Highway 157 in Muscle Shoals when he say a man causing a disturbance in the parking lot. This man was reportedly sitting in his car while yelling and cursing at someone else in the parking lot.

The officer got into his car and pulled around to check on the situation when the offender attempted to drive off. The Leighton officer pulled the vehicle over in the Best Western parking lot beside Loves. The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Corey Lee Geisler, 40, of Grants Pass, Oregon.

Police said there was a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle. An interior search was conducted with assistance from the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and Muscle Shoals Police Department. Leighton police said they found approximately 27 pounds of marijuana inside a speaker box that was built into the trunk.

$559 dollars in cash was also seized.

Geisler has been charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs booked into the Colbert County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

