1 injured in Hazel Green shooting

Madison Country deputies said someone was shot on Walt Campbell Road in Hazel Green on Jan. 23, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

A shooting in Hazel Green is under investigation.

Madison County deputies say someone was shot on Walt Campbell Road at about 1 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Joe Quick and Jimmy Fisk for calls that gunshots were heard and people were seen running as a vehicle sped away. The first deputy on the scene said he was told there was a gunshot victim at a home on Walt Campbell Road. The male victim was found and transported to Huntsville Hospital.

The suspects were found and taken into custody. Their identities are expected to be released if they are charged.

According to the sheriff's office, initial information indicated the incident started as a dispute over money, however the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48