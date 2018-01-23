CA torture parents traveled to Huntsville for ‘weird’ sexual encounters, sister says

The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.

David Allen and Louise Anna Turpin are accused of keeping their 13 children captive and tortured inside their home for years. The allegations range from keeping them in chains to starving them to forbidding showers for a year.

Louise Turpin's sister, Teresa Robinette, spoke with Megyn Kelley on the “Today” show Monday morning. She said her sister told her about unusual sexual incident from 2009 or 2010.

“She told me that her and David had met a man online from Huntsville, Alabama and that they were on their way there to meet him that she was going to sleep with him and that David was OK with that…All that I know is that it did happen. She went to Huntsville, Alabama, David dropped her off,” she said.

Robinette said the couple went back to Huntsville exactly one year later to recreate the encounter.

“What makes it even worse and even weirder is that exactly one year to the date of the anniversary that she did that, she called me and thought it was funny that David was taking her back to the exact same hotel room, the exact same bed that she slept with this man in, so that David could sleep with her in the same bed,” she said.

She said both she and her sister were sexually abused as children.

