Florence City School District hoping to win big in national educ - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Florence City School District hoping to win big in national education contest

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

The Florence City School District entered a $200,000 national education contest in hopes of winning one of 13 prizes that will be awarded to inventive K-12 programs.  

Florence City Schools submitted a video to promote its program that teaches students the 21st-century skills they need to be prepared for life. 

Video voting begins January 22 and registered users can cast one vote per day through January 26. 

The winners and semi-finalists will be announced February 28. 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly