Florence City School District hoping to win big in national education contest

The Florence City School District entered a $200,000 national education contest in hopes of winning one of 13 prizes that will be awarded to inventive K-12 programs.

Florence City Schools submitted a video to promote its program that teaches students the 21st-century skills they need to be prepared for life.

Video voting begins January 22 and registered users can cast one vote per day through January 26.

The winners and semi-finalists will be announced February 28.

