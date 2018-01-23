Red Bay School assistant charged with sex crimes

Clouds will increase overnight Friday into Saturday and light scattered showers will be possible from late Saturday morning into the afternoon hours.More >>
A Haleyville family’s cries for help to find their missing loved one continue to grow louder as police investigate her disappearance.More >>
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has released its annual list of failing schools across the state.More >>
A young man is dead following a shooting in north Huntsville.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.More >>
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department will hold a noon news conference to discuss further information about an assault against a comedian at the Comedy House over the weekend.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
