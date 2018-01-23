Red Bay School assistant charged with sex crimes

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation confirms the arrest of an assistant at the Red Bay School complex.

James Lamar Horton, 71, is charged with four counts of indecent exposure, two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, and one count of criminal surveillance. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Franklin County Detention Center.

His bond was set at $200,000 on Thursday.

Horton had been under investigation by the Red Bay Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation. The case was opened on Jan. 2 following allegations against Horton.

The SBI says anyone with information or concerns may contact the SBI's Russellville office at 256-436-1334.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton said Horton is not an employee of the school system. He is a member of the foster grandparent organization.

Hamilton issued the following statement earlier this week before the arrest was announced:

"I am aware of the on- going investigation. I find the allegations deeply concerning. The education, welfare, and safety of the students of Franklin County are top priorities of the Franklin County Board of Education. I cannot discuss specific details or personnel matters. Further questions should be directed to the Franklin County Board of Education attorney."

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48