Red Bay Elementary employee under investigation

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation confirmed the Red Bay Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are conducting an investigation into allegations made against an individual who assisted at the Red Bay Elementary School.

This case does involve minors and at this time none of those minors are in danger.

The SBI says anyone who feels that they have information or has concerns about the allegations may contact the SBI Office located in Russellville at (256) 436-1334.

