Pothole repairs begin on I-65 just north of TN River Bridge

If you have to drive down I-65, make sure you leave your house a little early.

ALDOT will begin patching potholes along the interstate.

Repairs are expected to take the rest of the week. This could cause a little bit a traffic delay because they are closing one lane starting at 8 a.m.

It's between milepost 339, north of the Tennessee River Bridge and exit 351 for U.S. 72 in Limestone County.

These repairs are expected to go on through Friday, January 26.

