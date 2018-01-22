Meridianville woman killed in Limestone County wreck - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Meridianville woman killed in Limestone County wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Alabama State Troopers confirmed a Meridianville woman was killed in a Limestone County crash Monday afternoon.

Troopers tell us Britney Tenecha Scott, 29, was killed when the Suzuki Forenza she was driving left the roadway on Holt Road and struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred 8 miles north of Athens.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate. 

