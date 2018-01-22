Meridianville woman killed in Limestone County wreck

Alabama State Troopers confirmed a Meridianville woman was killed in a Limestone County crash Monday afternoon.

Troopers tell us Britney Tenecha Scott, 29, was killed when the Suzuki Forenza she was driving left the roadway on Holt Road and struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred 8 miles north of Athens.

Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash on Holt Rd in limestone co with one confirmed fatality. #alastatetrooper. — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) January 22, 2018

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

