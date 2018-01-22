1 killed in Limestone County wreck

Alabama State Troopers confirm someone was killed in a Limestone County crash Monday afternoon.

Troopers said it was a single-vehicle crash on Holt Road but would not release the exact location.

Troopers have not yet released any additional information.

Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash on Holt Rd in limestone co with one confirmed fatality. #alastatetrooper. — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) January 22, 2018

