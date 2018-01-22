1 killed in Limestone County wreck - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 killed in Limestone County wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Alabama State Troopers confirm someone was killed in a Limestone County crash Monday afternoon.

Troopers said it was a single-vehicle crash on Holt Road but would not release the exact location.

Troopers have not yet released any additional information.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly