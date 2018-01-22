Endangered woman missing since Christmas in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen confirmed they are searching for 22-year-old Jaclyn Rae Gilbert (Vaughn). She was last seen in Bridgeport the evening of Dec. 25. She has not been in contact with family or friends since.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and red or auburn hair. She may have changed her hair color.

The sheriff's office says she has medical and mental issues and did not take her medication and does not have access to them. She is considered endangered due to her history of medical and addiction issues.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Tracy Holman at 256-574-2610.

