Little River Canyon National Preserve to reopen following government shutdown

A popular tourist destination in DeKalb County could soon reopen.

The Little River Canyon National Preserve was ordered closed over the weekend as part of the government shutdown.

There's a stark difference between the shutdown this past weekend and the one a few years ago. Just driving up, you would not believe it was shut down.

In 2013 during the last government shutdown, Little River Canyon National Preserve was barricaded to keep people out. One man was cited for trespassing but those charges were later dismissed.

This time there are no barricades and there was still access to the falls on day three of the shutdown.

But park personnel were not at work and there is a note letting tourists know there is a shutdown in progress.

Tim Williams owns a nearby RV park for tourists.

He experienced the shutdown in 2013, which came during the fall tourist season.

If there's something good to come out of this, Williams said it's not coming at a time when tourists come the most.

"You know you do everything you can to get business in and do everything for the tourist and then the government comes in and shuts them out basically so it is aggravating when you have to deal with that," said Williams.

Provided the bill that was approved by Congress is signed by the president, Superintendent Steve Black said they will reopen first thing Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48