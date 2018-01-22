Jackson County man's shooting death of his son under investigation

Jackson County investigators say a man shot and killed his son on County Road 206 on Jan. 19, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

Investigators in Jackson County are looking at the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man at the hands of his father.

No one was taken into custody and sheriff's officials say they are investigating this as a case of possible self-defense.

Sheriff's officials say they were called to back up Bridgeport police in a call at a home on County Road 206 Friday night. The call came out as a shots fired call.

When they arrived they found the body of 30-year-old William Lewis Merritt in the bedroom of the home. Investigators are now looking at the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the motive.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said Merritt's body was taken to the Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy, which was scheduled for Monday. The preliminary results have not yet been released.

But for now no arrests have been made.

"It appears there was an altercation that began in the yard then went inside the house. The shooter lived in the house and the victim did not live in the house and again it ended with a fatal shooting of the victim," Harnen said.

The case is expected to be presented at a later date to a grand jury.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48